Azerion has taken charge of Softgames' web browser game business

August 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Digital game company Azerion, best known as the owner of Habbo developer Sulake, has taken over the web games business of German casual developer Softgames. 

The deal is part of a strategic partnership that will allow Azerion to bolster its advertising and publishing businesses by leveraging Softgames' roster of "premium web games."

"The two companies have established a long-term relationship in which Azerion publishes games on the web already developed by Softgames, as well as those still to be developed in the future," reads a press release. "By these means, Azerion's platform continuously evolves, offering clients an even more tailored audience reach."

Azerion explained it will also be taking over the business operations of Softgames' web browser games segment, bringing even more partners and clients into the fold. 

"This deal offers Softgames’ partners the ability to leverage Azerion's growing ecosystem and technology providing additional and long-term monetisation opportunities for media companies while improving reach for advertisers," said Azerion executive VP, Erol Erturk.

The news is the latest in a series of notable moves for Azerion, which earlier this year purchased German social game company Whow Games, raised $242 million to finance acquisitions, and fully acquired Habbo developer Sulake.

