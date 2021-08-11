Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision Blizzard shareholder calls cultural reform plans 'deficient' and 'inadequate'

Activision Blizzard shareholder calls cultural reform plans 'deficient' and 'inadequate'

August 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard shareholder SOC Investment claims the company's plans to reform its culture in the wake of widespread misconduct allegations are "deficient" and "inadequate."

As reported by Axios, a letter penned by SOC executive director Dieter Waizenegger suggests the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker hasn't outlined any changes that would address key issues and usher in meaningful change.

Waizenegger specifically criticizes the company for failing to put forward changes that "would in any way alter the current process for filling vacancies either to the board of directors or to senior management."

They also say Activision Blizzard hasn't taken any action that would see compensation reclaimed from executives who are found to have engaged in or enabled abusive practices, and described the hiring of law firm Wilmer Hale to conduct an internal review as "deficient" -- a sentiment that's shared by those behind the recent Activision Blizzard walkout.

"The announced review by Wilmer Hale is deficient in a number of ways: This firm has a sterling reputation as a defender of the wealthy and connected, but it has no track record of uncovering wrongdoing, the lead investigator does not have in-depth experience investigating workplace harassment and abuse, and the scope of the investigation fails to address the full range of equity issues Mr. Kotick acknowledges," continues the letter.

To address what appear to be systemic cultural issues, which were initially brought to light when the the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard containing a number of serious harassment and bullying allegations, SOC Investment is calling on the U.S. company to get serious about rebuilding its culture. 

"[Activision Blizzard must] increase board diversity and equity by adding a woman director -- preferably one with a history of advocacy for marginalized people and communities -- by the end of 2021, committing to gender-balance on the board by 2025, and reserving at least one board seat for a nominee selected by current employees as their representative," says Waizenegger.

"[It must also] claw back bonuses from executives found to have engaged in or enabled abusive behavior, award no bonuses for 2021, and make future bonus awards contingent on the company as a whole achieving clearly articulated and independently verified milestones for diversity and equity.

"At this critical juncture in Activision Blizzard’s history, we urge you and the board to push beyond the inadequate response from management and take the steps necessary to protect our investment from the financial, operational, and reputational risks that have come to the fore over the past week."

The letter has come to light one week after Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the company would now "set the example" on inclusion and equality, despite the firm having initially described the harassment suit filed against it as "distorted" and "false."

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Data Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Senior Engine/Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image