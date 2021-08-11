Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Diablo II: Resurrected won't feature TCP/IP multiplayer after all

Diablo II: Resurrected won't feature TCP/IP multiplayer after all

August 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
August 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Business/Marketing

Blizzard Entertainment has quietly announced that Diablo II: Resurrected won’t feature the TCP/IP networking that helped define the original game’s multiplayer experience.

The feature has allegedly been removed to prevent “potential security risks.”

In the original Diablo II, TCP/IP (which stands for Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) multiplayer allowed players to battle together by hosting sessions on one player’s computer and directly connecting via IP address. This feature was common for multiplayer games of the era, and predated modern matchmaking systems hosted via platforms like Battle.net.

When Diablo II: Resurrected was announced, executive producer Rod Fergusson had told multiple news outlets that the older matchmaking format would be supported. That’s no longer the case.

Fans of Diablo II interested in playing the game together will still have plenty of options to link up through Battle.net, so from a play experience, this change won’t impact a large portion of the game’s audience. But the feature’s removal highlights the difficulty of truly archiving and preserving older games and capturing the experience of what it was like to play them in their heyday.

Users on Reddit have pointed out some of the benefits (and costs) that TCP/IP connections enabled. They allowed players to use mods and helped speedrunners reroll maps when doing runs on normal difficulty. Players also ran the risk that you might encounter players with cheats installed, since this matchmaking mode works around Battle.net’s anti-cheat systems.

If Blizzard chooses to have Diablo II: Resurrected replace the original version of Diablo II available on Battle.net, it would also mean it’s harder for players to download and experience the original game. This was a problem with the recent release of Warcraft III: Reforged which made it more difficult to play the original version of Warcraft III, even if you had your discs and keys after all these years.

The developers working to bring this game to life obviously find themselves in a tough spot. Fergusson’s promise that the feature would be included now makes the reversal look more unfortunate, and there are likely genuine security risks players need to be protected from.

And of course this all comes as Activision Blizzard employees at large face an earth-shattering reckoning over a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company as alleged by a lawsuit filed by the State of California.

Related Jobs

Question
Question — Tiburon, California, United States
[08.11.21]
Sr Gameplay Engineer - WFH
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Data Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.10.21]
Senior Engine/Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image