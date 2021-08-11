Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021
Diablo 4 director among three employees suddenly ousted at Blizzard

Diablo 4 director among three employees suddenly ousted at Blizzard

August 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
August 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Kotaku is reporting that Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga, lead level designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft were let go from Blizzard today.

The announcement follows weeks of fallout at Activision Blizzard over a California lawsuit filed by the Department of Equal Employment and Housing alleging a toxic culture of sexual harassment and discrimination at Blizzard Entertainment.

Employees were reportedly told about the news today but were not given a reason for the departure.

The departures could prove significant for the already-embattled company, whether in game production or public image, particularly in the case of Barriga, who was leading Diablo 4, one of the most anticipated games in development today.

We’ve reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment, and will update this story if they reply.

