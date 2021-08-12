Glu Mobile CEO and COO depart the company months after EA acquisition

Glu Mobile leaders Nick Earl and Eric Ludwig are stepping down just months after the mobile company was acquired by EA for $2.1 billion.

Earl and Ludwig served as CEO and COO of Glu Mobile, respectively, and according to VentureBeat are departing the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Design Home publisher to pursue the "next phases in their careers and lives."

EA's senior vice president of mobile, Jeff Karp, indicated the double departure has been in the works for "the past few months" and reiterated that EA remains excited about the potential of Glu and the "growth opportunity" facilitated by its recent spate of mobile acquisitions.

"[Earl and Ludwig] have done an amazing job to help build the Glu business and culture, and it’s helped us a ton over the past few months with the transition," said Karp. "This was really a decision that they made. We are excited about the company that they built.”

Earlier this year, EA purchased Golf Clash developer Playdemic for $1.4 billion and described the studio as a "significant addition" to its mobile growth engine. The company also outlined plans to bring the Battlefield franchise to mobile platforms as part of a collaboration between Industrial Toys and DICE.