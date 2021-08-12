Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 12, 2021
Keywords buys Romanian art creation studio AMC for $3.3 million

August 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Game service provider Keywords has acquired Romanian art creation studio AMC for €2.8 million ($3.3 million). 

The deal for AMC is the latest in an almost incomprehensibly long line acquisitions for Keywords, which has snapped up five companies including development studio Heavy Iron, PR company Indigo Pearl, and marketing agency Maverick in the past year alone. 

Keywords said the AMC deal will further its ambition of becoming the "go-to" technical and creative services platform for the games industry, and will specifically bolster its art service line. 

Founded in 2009, AMC has worked with publishers and developers including Activision, 2K, CD Projekt Red, Wargaming, and Zynga, and specializes in creating character, environment, building, vehicle, and weapon assets in a variety of styles. 

The company currently employs 63 staff and is led by studio head Cristina Neamtu, who will continue to oversee the business moving forward.

