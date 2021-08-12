Spec Ops: The Line creative director opens new studio with Nine Inch Nails guitarist

Spec Ops: The Line creative director and designer Cory Davis has opened a new game studio called Eyes Out with Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck.

Davis and Finck said their shared love of "building atmosphere through the imaginative use of audio and visuals" inspired them to establish Eyes Out, which will be based in Los Angeles.

Since working on Spec Ops, Davis co-founded independent studio Tangent Game and served as the creator and composer of horror title, Here They Lie.

Finck, who's been a prominent member of Nine Inch Nails since 1993, began scoring music for video games in 2014 and helped shape the soundscapes of titles like Observation and NOCT.

"When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music," said Davis, explaining how the partnership sparked into being.

"We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin's vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It's such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together."

The fledgling studio's debut project is described as a "single-player immersive horror game" that utilizes strong environmental storytelling elements.