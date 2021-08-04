Registration is now open for GDC Masterclass Fall 2021 courses

The organizers of Game Developers Conference are thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the GDC Masterclass Fall 2021 program, taking place at the end of September. This round sees the return of our most-popular workshops and certified courses, along with the debut of two specialty classes.

The GDC Masterclass program comprises of small-group virtual workshops delivering in-depth training around some of the most important work and challenges facing game developers today. These live virtual courses go beyond high-level theory into real-world application, helping attendees acquire practical experience that can be applied immediately on return to the studio. Instructors will teach, guide, and work directly with you on short assignments that help build crucial skills to support your work in the studio or your next job hunt.

Courses include the return of Susan O'Connor’s masterclass on merging story and gameplay, along with our Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development class with Clinton Keith—offered twice (on Wednesday or Thursday) due to popular demand. For those eager for our newest offerings, there’s Russell Campbell’s practical course on Unity C# programming, and Jason Della Rocca is hosting an exciting class about how to get your studio funded.

Here are the courses being offered in September:

Two-Day Workshops (Sept. 29, 2021 & Sept. 30, 2021)

Advanced Publisher Pitching: Strategy and Pitch Optimization for Scoring Deals

8:00am-12:00pm PT (11:00am-3:00pm ET)

This masterclass course will focus on pitching and scoring publishing deals for premium PC and console games.

Psychology and Game UX

8:00am-12:00pm PT (11:00am-3:00pm ET)

This workshop delves into how the human brain works and, using those insights, proposes a UX framework and UX guidelines during the different game development stages.

How to Bring Story and Gameplay Together

9:00am-1:00pm PT (12:00pm to 4:00pm ET)

This workshop will help you become the writer that designers love to work with (or vice versa).

NEW : Unity C# and Shader Data-Structure Programming

10:00am to 3:00pm PT (2:00pm to 6:00pm ET)

In this course, students will combine data structures and GPU parallel processing to learn how to design volumetric shaders that also interact with Unity Physics

NEW : Funding Your Studio: Pitching to VCs and Fundraising Strategy

1:00pm to 5:00pm PT (4:00pm to 8:00pm ET)

This masterclass will focus on fundraising strategy and pitching your game studio to venture capitalists (VCs) and other equity investors.

One-Day Certified Course (Sept. 29, 2021 or Sept. 30, 2021)

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development (Wednesday or Thursday)

8:00am-12:00pm PT (11:00am-3:00pm ET)

Learn what issues traditional management approaches are facing in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous (VUCA) world, and why a new leadership approach is needed to improve outcomes in these environments, with certification from the Scrum Alliance upon successful completion of the course.

Please choose one course date above to learn more about this GDC Masterclass. Both dates will cover the same material and offer the same certification.

There are a limited number of seats in the GDC Masterclass Fall 2021 program, so act now to secure your registration!

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech