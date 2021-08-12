Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Roblox Corporation buys up Jim Greer's Bash Video team

Roblox Corporation buys up Jim Greer's Bash Video team

August 12, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
August 12, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Roblox Corporation has bought up Bash Video, Jim Greer’s post-Kongregate startup, and hired him as a new director of engineering at the company.

Greer is well-known in the video game world for being one half of the duo behind browser game portal Kongregate. He and his sister Emily Greer sold the company to GameStop for $50 million in 2010.

Bash Video was a small operation developing video conferencing software to help people stay connected in the pandemic. A Roblox spokesperson confirmed to Gamasutra that the Bash Video product will be shut down as part of this acquisition, as the buyout was primarily made to bring Greer and his team into the company.

"Given Roblox’s ambitious mission we continue to bring great team members to the organization," the spokesperson told Gamasutra. "We are excited to welcome Jim Greer and his team from Bash.video and Kongregate to Roblox. They have a proven-track record and passion for innovation and make a great addition to the strong and growing developer group at Roblox."

In a statement on the company’s website, the team writes that the move to Roblox is about the next phase in developing for post-pandemic interaction.

“We believe the pandemic has permanently shaped the future of human-to-human interactions and behaviors,” the statement reads. “Roblox has a compelling vision to build a [user generated content] platform where billions of people can come together to play, learn, work and share experiences in immersive 3D environments.”

On his Twitter page, Greer said that Roblox, Kongregate, and Bash all were built on the same principle: “connecting people through games and helping indie developers reach a huge audience.” He also noted that his team is now hiring for a number of engineering roles.

