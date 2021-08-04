Get a job: tinyBuild is hiring a Senior Video Games Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: New York, NY

tinyBuild is a video game label started in 2011 with the idea of creating long-term, recognizable franchises by partnering up with talented developers from all over the world. The company has released dozens of games, including Hello Neighbor, Graveyard Keeper, SpeedRunners, and more. Headquartered in the Seattle Area, USA, the company now has studios in the US, Netherlands, Latvia, and throughout Eastern Europe. https://jobs.gamasutra.com/job/senior-video-games-producer-gaas-live-ops-new-york-new-york-35199

We’re now looking for a Senior Games Producer. Our perfect candidate is an excellent communicator and a multitasking person, has strong problem-solving skills and is passionate about video games. Your role is to oversee the production and live operation of several PC & console titles created by different teams across the world.

The candidate is expected to work remotely, ideally in the Eastern or Central Time Zones.

Basic qualifications

3+ years of experience in the role of a Producer, preferably on F2P game(s);

Hands-on experience of running games in live-ops stage;

Top-notch communication skills, fluent written and spoken English;

Proactive approach, high sense of ownership and a team player’s mindset;

Ability to handle multiple projects at a time, with different deadlines and requirements;

Deep interest and understanding of the industry and games;

Being gamer is a must;

Responsibilities

Helping the development team ship the best possible games;

Be in touch with the player’s expectations and market changes to help the teams steer their vision into the right direction;

Define and manage the live-operations and ensure the delivery of high-quality updates and DLC’s;

Work closely with the rest of internal teams to market updates across multiple platforms;

Participate in the assessment and due diligence process with prospective external studios.

Opportunities

A chance to work with AA games of famous franchises for PC and consoles

Join a rapidly growing company with tons of opportunities

Opportunity to work remotely with flexible schedule

Coverage for professional courses and conferences

28 days of vacation and sick leave compensation

