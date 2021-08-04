Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Live Ops Analytics Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: San Mateo, CA
We love storytelling, it inspires and drives everything we do. This organization has defined gaming for generations. Our collective of studios and teams span the globe – and together – advance gaming and the positive impact it has on people’s lives.
PlayStation Studios is the fabric that binds us together, with the boldness and spirit to explore, the passion to invent and reinvent, and the confidence to let imagination lead the way.
Director, Live Ops Analytics
Location:
This role can be based in San Mateo, CA or in our London, UK office. (remote considered)
Department overview:
In Game Analytics, we work with some of the best game studios in the world -- responsible for developing some of the most recognisable and ambitious console games and franchises on PlayStation, including Uncharted, The Last of Us, Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo.
We provide end-to-end analytics services for PlayStation Studios and use data to help them make their amazing games even better. We are looking for talented people to join us in pushing the boundaries of game analytics for PlayStation games.
What you’ll be doing:
- Plan and implement the Game Analytics team’s strategy to support all PlayStation Studios Live Ops titles
- Collaborate with the dev teams, community management, marketing, and other stakeholders to understand their analytics needs
- Identify ways for the Game Analytics team to adapt to a Live Ops model to ensure stakeholder needs are met
- Work with your fellow Game Analytics team members to deliver high-quality actionable reporting that fits with the organisation’s Live Ops needs
- Analyse, report, and continuously aim to improve game engagement metrics against targets
- Benchmark and analyse Live Ops best practices in the industry
What we are looking for:
- 4+ years of experience in the games industry
- Previous experience working on a Live Ops team for a AAA console or PC title
- Previous experience in leveraging analytics as part of a Live Ops team
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Comfortable and effective in cross-functional and cross-organizational communication and collaboration
- Experience with Looker, Tableau or similar