Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Live Ops Analytics Director

Location: San Mateo, CA

We love storytelling, it inspires and drives everything we do. This organization has defined gaming for generations. Our collective of studios and teams span the globe – and together – advance gaming and the positive impact it has on people’s lives.

PlayStation Studios is the fabric that binds us together, with the boldness and spirit to explore, the passion to invent and reinvent, and the confidence to let imagination lead the way.

Director, Live Ops Analytics

Location:

This role can be based in San Mateo, CA or in our London, UK office. (remote considered)

Department overview:

In Game Analytics, we work with some of the best game studios in the world -- responsible for developing some of the most recognisable and ambitious console games and franchises on PlayStation, including Uncharted, The Last of Us, Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo.

We provide end-to-end analytics services for PlayStation Studios and use data to help them make their amazing games even better. We are looking for talented people to join us in pushing the boundaries of game analytics for PlayStation games.

What you’ll be doing:

Plan and implement the Game Analytics team’s strategy to support all PlayStation Studios Live Ops titles

Collaborate with the dev teams, community management, marketing, and other stakeholders to understand their analytics needs

Identify ways for the Game Analytics team to adapt to a Live Ops model to ensure stakeholder needs are met

Work with your fellow Game Analytics team members to deliver high-quality actionable reporting that fits with the organisation’s Live Ops needs

Analyse, report, and continuously aim to improve game engagement metrics against targets

Benchmark and analyse Live Ops best practices in the industry

What we are looking for: