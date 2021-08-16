Judge orders ROM site to permanently destroy its pirated Nintendo Games

Nintendo has won an injunction against the operator of ROM site RomUniverse, and now a judge is ordering the site operator to “permanently destroy” all of its pirated games.

This order is the latest chapter in Nintendo’s lawsuit against RomUniverse that previously won it $2.1 million in damages back in June of 2021.

The site owner, Los Angeles resident Matthew Storman, acted as his own lawyer in a court battle that ultimately spelled out the site’s demise. Storman had attempted to have the case dismissed by claiming he’d never uploaded any files to RomUniverse.

This was despite the fact that in a previous deposition, Storman admitted to uploading files to RomUniverse.

The court injunction levied against RomUniverse’s operator apparently comes after weeks of Storman saying he planned to revive RomUniverse, just without any Nintendo titles. The injunction includes the order to destroy all ROM files that Storman may possess, and places further restrictions against him violating Nintendo’s copyright or trademarks.

Storman now must “permanently destroy all unauthorized Nintendo games or other unauthorized copies of Nintendo’s intellectual property including movies, books, and music,” by August 17th 2021, and provide proof to the court that he has done so by August 20th.