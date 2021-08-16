Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Roblox now owns online communications platform Guilded

August 16, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Roblox has announced that it’s acquired Guilded, an online communications platform similar to Discord, with features tuned for organizing online game communities.

If you haven’t heard of Guilded, that’s probably because you’re mostly familiar with its largest competitor in the market, the online communications platform Discord. Discord has spent the last year moving away from being an exclusively video game-focused platform, leaving a market space that Guilded has apparently been trying to fill.

Guilded’s platform is built on a similar server structure to Discord, where users can create dedicate groups within their servers, communicate in threads, and jump into voice chat rooms for group play sessions.

It’s also created features specifically useful for users who organize online player communities such as calendar scheduling, tiered voice chat, and most recently, a simple bot API that lets users create bots that can respond to text prompts in chat.

Unlike last week’s acquisition of Jim Greer’s Bash Video company, Roblox Corporation will not be sunsetting the Guilded platform. It’s stated that the company will continue to operate as an “independent product group.”

