Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Combat Designer

Location: Burbank, CA

We are looking for a Combat Designer at Insomniac Games! Our Combat Designers develop many aspects of the game, including combat features, mechanics, and enemy design. This includes taking designs through pitch, concept, implementation, bug fixing, balance, and polish phases. Sound exciting? Read on…

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Creates clear and concise written documentation, visual design materials, and verbal presentations that describe, mechanics, systems, and features. Presents these designs to the team and department heads.

Implements gameplay and game structure using an in-house visual scripting tool; work with the Gameplay Programming team to deliver content that meet each discipline’s goals and deadlines.

Utilizes a thorough understanding of melee combat systems, enemy design, and boss design to design, own, and prototype combat systems; collaborates with the Design, Art, Animation, and Gameplay Programming teams to ensure that goals are achievable within the given time restraints.

Addresses bugs and gameplay issues to assure a stable and polished product.

Helps assess the progress, quality and user friendliness of the project via methods such as usability testing, focus tests and in-house play tests.

Provides constructive feedback on all aspects of the product; find opportunities to increase the quality of the product and advise on how that information may be implemented or held for future products.

Helps create consistent implementation of gameplay by working to define best working practices, processes, standards, and conventions for the design team.

Assist in mentoring the design team and assist with their professional growth, including training other designers in proprietary level editing tools and scripting, helping advance game design skills for what makes a fun player experience, as well as balancing and polishing game elements.

Other duties may be assigned.

Education and/or Experience: Two to four years related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Technical Skills:

Knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors). Knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program.

Adobe Illustrator experience and UE4 Blueprint Visual scripting skills are preferred.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Other Skills:

Some awareness of emerging trends that inform modern game design. Ability to analyze these mechanics and apply them to current game designs where appropriate.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills including verbal and written skills are required. Must be able to both give and receive critical feedback regarding various aspects of the project.

Having shipped at least one completed title as a combat designer is a plus

Physical Demands: Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

