Runescape developer Jagex names former Codemasters exec as its new CFO

Runescape developer Jagex has named former Codemasters exec Rashid Varachia as its new chief financial officer. Varachia joins Jagex less than two months after departing Dirt developer Codemasters following its acquisition by EA.

The veteran finance executive spent nine years at Codemasters as CFO, helping the company achieve its growth plans while overseeing its acquisition of Slightly Mad Studios in 2019 along with its eventual purchase by EA for $1.2 billion.

The appointment of Varachia, who'll also join the Jagex board of directors, comes after the RuneScape maker was acquired by investment company The Carlyle Group for an undisclosed fee.

The Carlyle Group purchased Jagex in January this year, marking the third time the UK studio has changed hands in the past five years, and said it wanted to help the studio evolve the core Runescape franchise.