Get a job: Myr is hiring a Tookits Engineer

August 17, 2021 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Toolkits Engineer (Remote), Myr

Location: Barcelona, Spain (Remote)

Myr is a game studio started by veteran Social VR devs working in the industry since 2014. Social VR has been focusing more on building a platform and not enough on building great games. We hope to build these great experiences first. We are a small and fully remote team of designers, artists and engineers based in US, Europe, Asia and Australia. You can read more about us on our blog.

We are looking for a Toolkits Engineer to build tools that power all our experiences. You will be working on things such as physics system, interactions, locomotion, amongst many others. The game we are currently focusing on combines physical gameplay, modular design and shooting in VR.

Why work at Myr? 

  • Remote friendly: Our team is spread across different continents and is fully remote.
  • Stock options: Build our future together.
  • Games allowance: Like you, we love games. Take a day off when your favorite game is coming out, better yet, let us gift it to you.
  • Unlimited time off: we don't tend to think in allotted time off days. You can take as much time off as the circumstance warrants.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain a toolkit that would be used to implement various gameplay mechanics, Interactions and Locomotion in VR.
  • Write efficient and optimized code. 
  • Collaborating with gameplay to identify their needs, guiding and supporting content creators.
  • Be a voice and present your ideas and thoughts regarding any aspect of the game.
  • Regular playtests and feedback so we get to experience our game first hand and see what's fun and what isn't and what needs fixing.
Job requirements

Main

  • 3~5 years experience of making games in Unity.
  • Experience of working in VR.
  • Worked in some capacity on game architecture.

Bonus

  • Have developed multiple tools for game dev. 
  • Experience with multiplayer game development.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

