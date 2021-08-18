Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 18, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 18, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 18, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Embracer Group acquires Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte, and Smartphone Labs

Embracer Group acquires Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte, and Smartphone Labs

August 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Perennial spender Embracer Group has fully acquired three more game studios to bolster its development capabilities. 

The triple-swoop has seen Embracer purchase Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte, and Smartphone Labs for an undisclosed free. All three acquisitions were made through the Swedish company's Saber Interactive subsidiary. 

For anyone unfamiliar with those names, Demiurge is a multi-platform studio based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. outfit largely focused on mobile development in recent years after being purchased by Sega, and has worked on titles like Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, Sega Heroes, Puzzle and Glory, and Marvel Puzzle Quest.

Fractured Byte, meanwhile, is an Estonian independent studio that has collaborated with high-profile partners on porting projects including Borderlands: The Legendary Collection and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Finally, Smartphone Labs is a software testing and game development company based in Russia. Founded in 2002, the studio has developed games for multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and VR, and most recently worked on the upcoming Switch port of World War Z

The latest acquisition spree comes just weeks after Embracer bought eight studios including Ghost Ship, 3D Realms, and Digixart. Those deals mean Embracer now has 77 internal game development studios and over 8000 employees spread across 40 countries.

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Data Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Senior Engine/Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image