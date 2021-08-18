Embracer Group acquires Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte, and Smartphone Labs

Perennial spender Embracer Group has fully acquired three more game studios to bolster its development capabilities.

The triple-swoop has seen Embracer purchase Demiurge Studios, Fractured Byte, and Smartphone Labs for an undisclosed free. All three acquisitions were made through the Swedish company's Saber Interactive subsidiary.

For anyone unfamiliar with those names, Demiurge is a multi-platform studio based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. outfit largely focused on mobile development in recent years after being purchased by Sega, and has worked on titles like Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, Sega Heroes, Puzzle and Glory, and Marvel Puzzle Quest.

Fractured Byte, meanwhile, is an Estonian independent studio that has collaborated with high-profile partners on porting projects including Borderlands: The Legendary Collection and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Finally, Smartphone Labs is a software testing and game development company based in Russia. Founded in 2002, the studio has developed games for multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and VR, and most recently worked on the upcoming Switch port of World War Z.

The latest acquisition spree comes just weeks after Embracer bought eight studios including Ghost Ship, 3D Realms, and Digixart. Those deals mean Embracer now has 77 internal game development studios and over 8000 employees spread across 40 countries.