Oculus co-founder's new studio Mountaintop nets $30 million to create debut project

Fledgling game studio Mountaintop has secured $30 million in funding to continue developing its debut title, adding to the $5.5 million it received earlier this year.

Jon Lai at Andreessen Horowitz led the funding round with participation from Spark Capital, Founders Fund, and Detroit Venture Partners. As part of the deal, Lai will join the Mountaintop board.

Mountaintop is a 'remote-first' studio that was established by Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchel in June 2020, and comprises a 35-strong team of veterans from studios including Epic Games, Naughty Dog, Respawn, Raven, Double Fine, and Oculus.

The nascent company is currently working on a PvP-driven shooter inspired by genre classics, and will use its latest cash injection to bolster its team and finance development.

Although it's looking to expand, the company wants to ensure its dev team remains relatively lean so it can "move faster [and] collaborate more effectively."