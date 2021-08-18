Epic Game Store self-publishing tools enter closed beta so devs can tinker

Epic is letting developers tinker with the Epic Games Store's self-publishing tools as part of a new closed beta.

The new suite of tools will allow developers to create their own product pages, achievements, pricing, offers, and more on the Epic Games Store, streamlining the process of getting games onto the digital marketplace.

"If you’re a developer and you’ve wanted to get your game on the Epic Games Store and in front of its 58 million monthly active users," said Epic in a blog post.

"To date, we’ve only had a manual process that relied on the Epic internal team for each step in publishing the more than 650 games and apps currently available. With these new self-publishing tools, the games and app library of the Epic Games Store will grow faster than ever before."

Epic is encouraging developers to sign up for the closed beta so it can begin stress testing the toolset and start collecting feedback, while also getting new titles onto the Epic Games Store in the process.

All developers and publishers will be considered for the closed beta, and will be selected on a case-by-case basis by Epic itself.

Those looking to self-publish on the Epic Games Store must meet certain requirements, however, with Epic stressing that titles with multiplayer functionality must support crossplay between all PC storefronts.

Interested developers can find out how to sign up for the closed beta over on the Epic Games website.