Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 18, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 18, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 18, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Game Store self-publishing tools enter closed beta so devs can tinker

Epic Game Store self-publishing tools enter closed beta so devs can tinker

August 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic is letting developers tinker with the Epic Games Store's self-publishing tools as part of a new closed beta.

The new suite of tools will allow developers to create their own product pages, achievements, pricing, offers, and more on the Epic Games Store, streamlining the process of getting games onto the digital marketplace. 

"If you’re a developer and you’ve wanted to get your game on the Epic Games Store and in front of its 58 million monthly active users, [you can now] submit your content for closed beta consideration," said Epic in a blog post

"To date, we’ve only had a manual process that relied on the Epic internal team for each step in publishing the more than 650 games and apps currently available. With these new self-publishing tools, the games and app library of the Epic Games Store will grow faster than ever before."

Epic is encouraging developers to sign up for the closed beta so it can begin stress testing the toolset and start collecting feedback, while also getting new titles onto the Epic Games Store in the process. 

All developers and publishers will be considered for the closed beta, and will be selected on a case-by-case basis by Epic itself.

Those looking to self-publish on the Epic Games Store must meet certain requirements, however, with Epic stressing that titles with multiplayer functionality must support crossplay between all PC storefronts. 

Interested developers can find out how to sign up for the closed beta over on the Epic Games website.

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Data Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.17.21]
Senior Engine/Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image