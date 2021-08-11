Get a job: Deep Silver Volition is hiring a Senior Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Senior Environment Artist, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, IL

Volition is looking for a Senior Environment Artist to help us build the world for the next Saints Row title! You will work with a tight, collaborative team of artists and designers to create environments that are both beautiful and fun to play in. You will be making major contributions to our world using our unique approach to world building with our proprietary world editor.

Responsibilities:

Create environments from initial rough layout to completed polished spaces

Build urban, interior, and natural spaces using our in-house world editor

Author game ready assets that work well within given technical limitations

Collaborate closely with designers to create spaces that support and enhance the player experience

Focus on the "big picture." Understand when details matter, and when broad strokes are more important

Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in game development creating environments

Strong communication skills. Must be able to be a master collaborator

Ability to work with a library of assets to build visually interesting, dynamic gameplay spaces

Strong understanding of form, shape, structure, and silhouette in regards to scene composition

A keen eye for developing a visual mood as it relates to storytelling

Comfortable working within technical limitations such as vertex and object counts, materials (draw calls), streaming conditions, etc.

Fluent knowledge of at least one major 3d package (3dsmax preferred)

Experience building environments in a game engine (Unreal4, Unity)

Well-versed in PBR workflow

Pluses:

Strong foundation in the traditional arts, including but not limited to figure drawing, environmental development and/or architectural illustration

Familiarity with procedural content authoring tools (Substance Designer, World Machine, Houdini)

Basic Level Design Knowledge

Sample Work Required:

Portfolio should demonstrate ability to build fully realized environments. Fully fleshed out spaces are more helpful than examples of individual assets.

Interested? Apply now.

