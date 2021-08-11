Get certified in Agile Leadership in the Fall 2021 GDC Masterclass

Agile Game Development author Clinton Keith is ready to put you and your team on the path to success with his certification course in Agile Leadership. The veteran game developer’s upcoming GDC Masterclass is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to become professionally certified in one of the game industry’s top production workflows.

This one-day, eight-hour masterclass in September teaches the essentials and details of an Agile workflow, perfect for leaders (current and prospective) who have struggled with guiding an Agile adoption or who want to learn how to implement one. Attendees walk away with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively run their teams—along with their Certified Agile Leadership Essentials (CAL-E) certification from the SCRUM alliance, upon completion of the course.

For those eager to participate, Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development is now being offered twice due to demand. Attendees can register for either the Wednesday, Sept. 29 2021 class or the Thursday, Sept. 30 2021 class, which runs from 8:00am to 4:00pm PT (11:00am to 7:00pm ET). No need to register for both classes, as they feature the same lesson plan.

Here are just a few of the lessons attendees can expect to take away from this course:

• What issues traditional management approaches face in today's workplace, and why a new leadership approach is needed to improve outcomes in these environments.

• How a healthy Agile approach supports the complexity and uncertainty of work.

• The qualities and characteristics organizations need to develop to be able to face today's world and market challenges.

• Dialog approaches that can be used to coach, provide feedback, resolve conflict, and work through difficult challenges.

• Techniques for incorporating feedback that improves your ability to inspect and adapt your own leadership behavior to increase effectiveness.

Don’t miss this chance to earn a professional certification that will boost your leadership skills as well as your resume! Seats are limited and will fill up soon. Register now to claim your spot in Keith’s course. And be sure to visit the GDC Masterclass website for more exciting courses.

