Frostpunk 2 devs call out key reseller for listing game before price is set

August 19, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
11 Bit Studios has called out key reseller Kinguin for listing copies of Frostpunk 2 for pre-order before the game’s price has been set.

The developer took to the Frostpunk 2 Twitter account to bring attention to the issue, pointing out that not only has the key reseller listed the game before 11 Bit Studios has even announced the price, but it’s using the Epic Games Store trailer to advertise Steam key sales, and features a PEGI rating for the game that doesn’t exist yet.

“Sorry, but this is ridiculous,” the developers wrote.

Concern over third-party key resellers has been a nascent issue for the last few years, with companies like TinyBuild and No More Robts getting into public fights with storefronts like G2A, claiming that their actions depress game sales and sometimes promote the sale of pirated or stolen copies of games.

We’ve reached out to both 11 Bit Studios and Kinguin for comment on the situation, and will update this story when they respond.

