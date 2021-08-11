Get a job: rideOS is hiring a Simulation Software Engineer

Who We Are

rideOS is a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of Gopuff. We are responsible for driving innovation in Gopuff’s delivery optimization, fulfillment center operations, and other strategic initiatives. Collectively, our goal is to accelerate Gopuff’s mission to make daily life effortless.

As pioneers and industry-leaders of the "Instant Needs" category, Gopuff is the go-to solution for consumer’s immediate everyday needs, aiming to complete all deliveries within 30 minutes. Gopuff makes delivering grocery, home, baby & pet essentials and over-the-counter medications easy and affordable for everyone.

The Opportunity

We are looking for a simulation engineer who is passionate about developing technology for the next generation of transport. You will be collaborating with other engineers to design and build advanced, scalable mapping and transportation-related applications. You will drive the development of our internal Simulation Platform, that we use to evaluate real world data from customers and test new features and optimization improvements. Since the Simulation Platform integrates with all of our products, you will get to chance to work with a wide range of teams.

As part of a high-growth startup, you will also have the opportunity to collaborate closely with company product leaders, partners, and non-engineering parts of the business. Every member of our organization plays a critical role in shaping the future of our services, team, and culture.

What We Are Looking For:

4+ years of industry experience

Proficiency in Java or C++

Strong algorithm fundamentals

Passion for mobility or next generation transport

A strong desire to learn, collaborate and mentor

Located or willing to commute to our office in Pittsburgh

Experience writing simulations

Experience with multi-agent systems

Experience in game development

Experience in the mobility, ride-sharing, or autonomous driving industry

Experience building services and applications at high throughput

Equity in a well-funded ($3.4b), rapidly-growing startup (Gopuff)

Top tier medical, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance policy

Flexible PTO - We trust employees to manage their time off, most people take around 20 vacation days per year

Flexible working from home policy, especially for folks with families or commuters

Lunch provided 3 days a week, dinners reimbursed when working late

Tax savings from 401K, FSA

Investment in safety - we provide transport home when you work late

Investment in health and wellness - we reimburse $80 per month for fitness/gym memberships

Welcome dinners and happy hours for all new team members - we appreciate and value everyone who joins!

Nice-to-have:We Provide

At rideOS, we place a strong emphasis on our culture, diversity, and employee wellbeing. We are proud to maintain our small startup hustle while also enjoying the benefits and excitement of Gopuff’s hypergrowth. Come join us to be a part of accelerating our collective mission. rideOS is an e-verified company.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.