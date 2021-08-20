Get a job: Seismic Squirrel is hiring a Tactical Systems Designer (Remote)

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Issaquah, WA (Remote)

Title: Tactical Systems Designer

Role: Designing and implementing the gameplay systems and mechanics

for a rogue-lite turn-based tactical RPG videogame.

Experience: 5+ years of professional game systems design experience.

Must have successfully shipped at least two game titles in the design role.

Job Type: Contractor

Pay: TBD – Depends on skills and experience.

Overview

Seismic Squirrel is a small, close-knit videogame studio with a passion for developing well-crafted story-based games. Our nimble size allows for everyone to have a voice in the projects we create, demanding the ability to be both detail-oriented and flexible.

We are looking for a creative and resourceful Tactical Systems Designer to join our team to lead the systems and mechanics design and implementation of our game. This position requires effective collaboration and communication with various stakeholders. The job demands a clear understanding of the tactical gameplay experience, player needs and expectations, a logical and systemic thinker, an iterative approach to development, a collaborative spirit, and an enthusiasm for this type of videogame.

The ideal candidate is driven to create a fun and cohesive gameplay experience, able to empathize with both new players and with experts of the genre. They enjoy working with talented designers, engineers, authors, artists, and management.

This is a remote contractor position which requires regular collaboration online during Pacific time work hours, attending relevant team meetings (e.g. daily scrum and design meetings). Occasional calls during late evenings, nights, and early mornings should be expected for international meetings with outside contributors.

For more information about Seismic Squirrel, go to http://www.SeismicSquirrel.com/

Quests

Lead design of the game systems and mechanics for our next videogame, a rogue-lite turn-based tactical RPG, including unit balancing, reputation system, health and currency, level design, and narrative integration.

Clearly document designs in the GDD, TDD, etc.

Actively collaborate with the product team on game design and game concept creation.

Work with the development team to maintain UX quality as they implement the design.

Participate in internal game testing and feedback.

Openly communicate with team members on progress and problems, define deliverables, and help us set realistic project timelines and expectations.

Devise tutorials, callouts, hover cues, and tooltip to ease new players into the game.

Help predict, identify, and resolve user experience issues that could detract from player enjoyment.

Devise game instrumentation and interpret analytics data to improve the user experience.

Character Stats

5+ years of experience in the systems design role through full lifecycle of game development from start to finish:

concept, design, prototyping, programming, content creation, testing, optimization, launch, support.

Possess a strong understanding of systems and mechanics design principles.

Experienced implementing narrative within gameplay.

Understand the unique needs and opportunities developing games for PC and console.

An enthusiasm for quality gameplay and a familiarity with many games and genres, past and present.

A passion for the videogame industry and a desire to grow within it.

Strong self-discipline, motivated, a self-starter with a drive for excellence.

Organized, detail-oriented, able to work fast and loose or carefully with quality as needed.

Courteous and patient, able to give and receive constructive and inspirational feedback gracefully.

Able to work effectively with people having a variety of personalities and backgrounds.

Adaptable: The job can change according to the needs at hand and requires wearing various hats.

Excellent problem-solving skills, resourceful, able to find solutions when needed.

Balance and prioritize tasks to meet deadlines, working within agreed timeframes and budgets.

Able to work remotely using various collaboration tools.

Strong written, visual, and verbal English language communication and presentation skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Visio.

Proficient in Atlassian Jira and Confluence.

Passion to learn new tools and technologies.

Authorized to work in USA. H1B transfer and sponsorship are not available at this time.

Bonus Points

Proficient in graphic tools (Adobe or Corel) and design tools (e.g. Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch, UXPin).

Practical knowledge of UML is a plus.

If this sounds like an exciting opportunity for you, please submit both your cover letter and résumé to Seismic Squirrel.

Interested? Apply now.

