August 23, 2021
Stunlock Studios and Riot devs form new PC game studio Box Dragon

A group of former Stunlock Studios and Riot developers have formed a new studio called Box Dragon.

Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Box Dragon was quietly established earlier this year and has already started work on a mystery project with backing from Valheim publisher Coffee Stain. 

The nascent outfit is being led by game director Kevin Chang, tech director Karl Bergstrom, and art director Aleks Nikonov. 

Both Chang and Bergstrom worked on Battlerite at Stunlock Studios, serving as systems designer and technical director, respectively. Nikonov, meanwhile, previously worked at Riot Games as a character and environment concept artist before joining Box Dragon. 

Although details on Box Dragon's debut project are thin on the ground, the studio has explained it wants to focus on building "immersive PC games" that utilise systems-driven gameplay to deliver emergent experiences.

