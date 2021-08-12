Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

New GDC Masterclass is all about getting your studio funded

August 23, 2021 | By Staff
You’ve built an amazing game studio with an even more amazing team: How do you get investors to sign up? Funding advisor Jason Della Rocca is here to help his fellow game industry entrepreneurs build their pitch and get it sold, in this brand-new, virtual GDC Masterclass course.

Funding Your Studio: Pitching to VCs and Fundraising Strategy is intended for entrepreneurs who have the drive to build a successful and scalable game studio, and are actively (or will soon be) pitching to VCs. During this two-day virtual course in September, attendees focus on fundraising strategies and pitching your game studio to venture capitalists (VCs) and other equity investors. Participants are also given a company pitch template and, as part of the class, will deliver their company pitch and receive direct feedback and advice for improving their pitch.

Funding Your Studio runs on September 29, 2021 and September 30, 2021 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm PT (4:00pm to 8:00pm ET). Please note that it’s being held virtually on both days, not in-person.

The following key elements will be covered in this class:

• Understanding what it means to be venture investible
• Overall deal-making strategy and mindset
• Researching and tracking investor targets
• Pitch deck construction and fine-tuning
• Investor introduction process and meeting tactics

This is a fantastic opportunity to gain the tools and know-how to successful sell your game studio to investors. Seats are limited and will fill up soon! Register now to claim your spot in Jason's course. And be sure to visit the GDC Masterclass website for more exciting courses.

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, or RSS.

Gamasutra and Game Developers Conference are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

