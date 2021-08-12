Get a job: Alta VR is hiring a Senior Generalist Game Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Background

After our recent successful launch on Oculus Quest, we’re looking to grow the team! We need a passionate Senior Generalist Game Engineer to help us optimize the game further, help us port more features from PC VR into the Quest and expand the game into the future!

Team/Company

Alta is a Sydney-based Virtual Reality start-up. Since 2016 we have worked on the multiplayer game A Township Tale and have grown from the 3 founding members to over a dozen passionate developers. At Alta, each team member wears multiple hats and is committed to our overall mission in developing a ground-breaking VR experience for players worldwide.

We are now fully remote and have several team members in different time zones. We are a very tight knit team and finding a great team fit is just as important to us and finding the right skillset.

The role

As a Senior Generalist Game Engineer, you will be evaluating our current systems, tools and pipelines to identify performance pain points, and then work with the team to improve on those. You will be reporting to senior members to make very high-level decisions on the future of the game and structure of development. You will also take the lead on porting features from our PCVR version to different platforms, where you will work directly with the different disciplines to make sure that the features are performant while still retaining their full design spec. For this you will need to be self-motivated to deep dive into how our current systems work and operate, at the same time you will need to be able to have an ongoing communication with the rest of the team, leveraging on their knowledge to achieve results quickly. Ideally you are someone that enjoys and understands the ways video games connect us and can put that knowledge to use in making meaningful changes to our product.

Requirements

5+ years of Unity Experience

Have shipped at least 1 game

Strong C# Knowledge

Capable to write Shaders in HLSL

Experience creating custom Unity Editor tools

Ability to translate ambiguous and complex design requirements into clear deliverables

Strong problem-solving skills

Solid Maths foundation

Experience in agile delivery methodologies

Strong communication skills to discuss requirements, deliverables, and timelines with non-technical stakeholders

Bonus skills

Experience working with multiplayer game systems, specially client / server scenarios

Experience with optimization of 3D projects for mobile

Experience developing VR games / experiences

If you are looking to start your journey at a company at the forefront of exciting new technology, this job is for you. At Alta you will see the impact you make daily and have a chance to be part of a company that is growing rapidly. You will get a competitive salary and a work environment where your actions can make a real impact.

