EA will let devs use accessibility tech like Apex Legends' ping system for free

August 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Programming, Production, Business/Marketing

EA is letting other developers use some of its accessible game technologies, like Apex Legends' lauded ping system, for free. 

The move is part of a 'Patent Pledge for Increasing Accessibility' that will see the company allow other creators to uses its accessibility-centered IP in their own games free-of-charge. 

"At EA, we believe that it’s imperative to meet the needs of diverse populations in gaming and beyond.  This includes, importantly, the needs of those with disabilities. Through our patent pledge, we’re committing that every developer in the industry will be able to use our accessibility-centered technology patents -- royalty free," wrote the U.S. company.

"Anyone can freely use these patents and implement our accessibility-centered IP in their own games to make them more inclusive. This pledge covers some of our most innovative technologies designed to break down barriers for players living with disabilities or medical issues. This includes those with vision, hearing, speaking or cognitive issues."

The company has pledged not to enforce against any party for infringing on a select list of patents, which includes technologies like the aforementioned ping system for contextually aware communications, a personalized real-time auto generation system, a contrast ratio detection and rendering system, and technologies for automated images processing for images with similar luminosities. 

EA says it may add additional patents to the pledge at a later date, but for now you can find out more about the current selection over on the EA website.

