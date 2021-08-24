Facebook Gaming has reopened its Black Gaming Creator Program

Facebook Gaming has reopened applications to its Black Gaming Creator Program to a second wave of streamers.

The initiative, first announced and opened in December, was established to help Black content creators by offering them a place on a two-year program that includes partnership status, mentorship, training, and more.

As reported by VentureBeat, Facebook has backed the program with $10 million in funding, and has reopened applications until October 29, 2021.

Facebook said it received thousands of applications during the first round, and is predicting "strong interest" now the program has been kickstarted once again.

"To help further our commitment of diversity and inclusion, we are setting aside additional funding to help support our next generation of Black gaming creators here at Facebook Gaming," said the company.

"We want to give back to our amazing gaming community and invest into the dreams of our future Black Gaming creators through our new Black Gaming Creator Program."

Those interested in the initiative can find out how to apply over on the Facebook Gaming website.