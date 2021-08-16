Deadline approaches for GDC 2022 Core Concepts talk submissions

The deadline is approaching for speakers interested in presenting lectures, panels, and roundtables for GDC Core Concepts at Game Developers Conference 2022—returning to San Francisco and virtually as a hybrid event, March 21-25, 2022. Prospective speakers have until August 31, 2021 at 11:59pm PT to send in their submissions.

The GDC Advisory Board is seeking submissions from game developers with expertise in any of the following areas: Advocacy, Audio, Business & Marketing, Design, Production & Team Management, Programming, and Visual Arts. The organizers of GDC 2022 would like prospective speakers to know that it is their goal to hold a safe and productive conference, and they are taking active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The submission process is divided into a three-phase system:

Phase I – open call for submissions and initial advisory board review (August to late September).

Phase II – submission declines, acceptances, or *Phase II conditional acceptances sent. *Most GDC talks are Phase II conditionally accepted prior to official acceptance. Phase II submitters will be required to provide additional information and revise their submission per advisor feedback. For more information about GDC's Phase II process, please review the submission guidelines linked below (October to mid-November).

Phase III – review of Phase II revisions and final acceptances/declines sent (November to December).

The GDC Advisory Board will review and determine submissions based on the criteria of concept, depth, organization, credentials, and takeaway. At GDC, we aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience, and perspective. When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, we strongly encourage taking this goal into consideration.

Review the submission guidelines (including track topics) and submit here.

Note: GDC Summits (including VRDC) and GDC Masterclass courses will take place on Monday and Tuesday of the event. The call for submissions for these programs, as well as Friday's Game Career Seminar, will be open September 7 through October 5, 2021. Sign up here for the GDC Call for Submissions mailing list.

