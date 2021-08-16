Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Arkane Studios is hiring an Open World Level Designer

Get a job: Arkane Studios is hiring an Open World Level Designer

August 24, 2021 | By Staff
August 24, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Open World Level Designer, Arkane Studios

Location: Austin, TX

Responsibilities

  • Deliver engaging and varied encounters for 1st person action games
  • Work with narrative, AI, Level and System Design teams to deliver dynamic player experiences
  • Work with the development team to create tools and pipeline for dynamically delivered encounters
  • Work with other level designers on the placement of encounters, both scripted and systemic
  • Assist the Design leads in reviewing encounters and communicating encounter needs to Level Architects

Qualifications

  • Solid understanding of 3d action game design and the interplay between level and system design
  • The ability to self-motivate and drive feature development while collaborating with multiple disciplines
  • The flexibility to work in a highly iterative pipeline
  • At least one AAA action title shipped, or major contribution to a title as a Level or Encounter designer
  • Ability to craft engaging narrative experiences through systems and environmental storytelling
  • Advanced coding or scripting experience
  • Game industry experience required. 3+ years in a Design role
  • Previous work experience with a AAA editor (ie., idTech, Unreal, CRYENGINE, etc.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must submit work samples

We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do – from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.

Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.23.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Rare
Rare — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[08.21.21]
Design Director - Everwild
Rare
Rare — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[08.21.21]
Senior Games Designer - Sea of Thieves
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.20.21]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image