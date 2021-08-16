Get a job: Arkane Studios is hiring an Open World Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: Austin, TX

Responsibilities Deliver engaging and varied encounters for 1st person action games

Work with narrative, AI, Level and System Design teams to deliver dynamic player experiences

Work with the development team to create tools and pipeline for dynamically delivered encounters

Work with other level designers on the placement of encounters, both scripted and systemic

Assist the Design leads in reviewing encounters and communicating encounter needs to Level Architects Qualifications Solid understanding of 3d action game design and the interplay between level and system design

The ability to self-motivate and drive feature development while collaborating with multiple disciplines

The flexibility to work in a highly iterative pipeline

At least one AAA action title shipped, or major contribution to a title as a Level or Encounter designer

Ability to craft engaging narrative experiences through systems and environmental storytelling

Advanced coding or scripting experience

Game industry experience required. 3+ years in a Design role

Previous work experience with a AAA editor (ie., idTech, Unreal, CRYENGINE, etc.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must submit work samples We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do – from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve.

