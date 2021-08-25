Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 25, 2021
Microsoft is bringing cloud gaming to Xbox consoles later this year

Microsoft is bringing cloud gaming to Xbox consoles later this year

August 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft is bringing cloud game streaming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles later this year. 

Those keen to access the feature will need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Once subscribed, users will gain access to over 100 cloud-supported titles on their consoles. 

It's already possible to use cloud streaming to play Xbox titles on a number of devices including tablets and smartphones, but Microsoft is keen to put the functionality in the hands of console owners to let them try-before-they-install and give them more flexibility when it comes to managing storage space. 

As detailed earlier this year, the technology will also help future-proof older Xbox hardware by letting those yet to make the leap to Xbox Series X | S access more intensive titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium on Xbox One consoles via the cloud. 

Xbox owners will be able to see which titles are cloud compatible by navigating to Xbox Game Pass and searching for games sporting a cloud icon (as shown below). At that point, they'll be able to dive in immediately by hitting the 'play' button.

Microsoft will start testing cloud gaming on consoles as part of its Xbox Insider program in fall, and expects to roll the feature out during the holidays. 

