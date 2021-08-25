Bungie warns latest Destiny 2 anti-cheat tech could affect performance on PC

Bungie is adding BattlEye anti-cheat software to Destiny 2 in a bid to curb cheating, but has warned the integration of the service could affect performance on PC.

In a Destiny 2 Security Update posted yesterday, Bungie explained BattlEye will run alongside the game and should allow the studio to detect more active cheats.

It also noted that BattlEye will "require some additional system resources to keep watch," and warned that players may start to see some reduction in frames and performance after Update 3.3.0 goes live.

"The new service will also increase the initial startup of the game. BattlEye’s driver only runs while Destiny runs. It doesn’t stick around outside of that," added Bungie, while also pointing out that some software is incompatible with BattlEye and could prevent players from booting up Destiny.

Bungie described the addition of BattlEye as a "one two punch" in its efforts to combat cheaters, referencing the fact that it has been taking legal against against a number of cheat makers. In August alone, the company filed a lawsuit against cheat software developer Ring-1 and sued another group of Destiny 2 hackers.

Talking more about its ongoing efforts to level the playing field, Bungie emphasised the addition of BattlEye isn't a "silver bullet fix" for cheating in Destiny, but rather "another step in our strategy to combat cheers and improve our detection and banning methods."