Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 25, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 25, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 25, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Niantic will keep some pandemic-era protocols in Pokemon Go after all

Niantic will keep some pandemic-era protocols in Pokemon Go after all

August 25, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
August 25, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Business/Marketing

After outcry from players, Niantic has announced it’s keeping its pandemic-era design shifts for Pokémon Go.

It’s still a week until the company announces the full scope of its changes that are planned for September 1st, but it revealed on Twitter today that the developer is permanently restoring pandemic-designed range bonuses that helped players stay engaged with the game over the last year.

Starting today, players can interact with Pokémon Go’s key location hubs from up to 80 meters away, which offers much more space for social distancing. Some of Pokemon Go’s player-versus-player mechanics involve players gathering around these hotspots to compete for domination. It had previously undone these changes back in June.

Now they don’t need to stand as close and risk infection for COVID-19. This follow's the company's announcement that it would be forming a task force to address concerns of Pokémon Go fans.

It still remains unclear what direction Niantic will take with the rest of its COVID-19 bonuses, which helped players stay engaged with the game while staying at home or far away from public spaces. Those answers should be arriving next Wednesday.

Related Jobs

tinyBuild
tinyBuild — New York, New York, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Video Games Producer (GAAS // Live-Ops)
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image