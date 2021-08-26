Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

NES and SNES hardware designer has retired from Nintendo after almost 40 years

NES and SNES hardware designer has retired from Nintendo after almost 40 years

August 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Business/Marketing

Nintendo design and brand director Lance Barr is departing the company after almost four decades. 

As spotted by NintendoLife, Barr posted the news on Linkedin and indicated he would be retiring "and moving onto 'other' projects." 

Barr is perhaps best known for designing the North American editions of the NES and SNES consoles, and also worked on a number of peripherals including the NES Zapper, NES Advantage, and NES Max. 

In more recent years, Barr was involved with creating the Wii Nunchuck, which became an iconic design in its own right as the Wii surged in popularity to eventually sell 101.63 million units during its lifetime.

Related Jobs

tinyBuild
tinyBuild — New York, New York, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Video Games Producer (GAAS // Live-Ops)
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers
Xbox Graphics
Xbox Graphics — Redmond, Washington, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Software Engineer: Performance Tooling
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.25.21]
Senior Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image