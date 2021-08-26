NES and SNES hardware designer has retired from Nintendo after almost 40 years

Nintendo design and brand director Lance Barr is departing the company after almost four decades.

As spotted by NintendoLife, Barr posted the news on Linkedin and indicated he would be retiring "and moving onto 'other' projects."

Barr is perhaps best known for designing the North American editions of the NES and SNES consoles, and also worked on a number of peripherals including the NES Zapper, NES Advantage, and NES Max.

In more recent years, Barr was involved with creating the Wii Nunchuck, which became an iconic design in its own right as the Wii surged in popularity to eventually sell 101.63 million units during its lifetime.