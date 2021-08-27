Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 27, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 27, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 27, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apple to let App Store devs email customers about alternative payment options

Apple to let App Store devs email customers about alternative payment options

August 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design


﻿App Store developers will soon be able nudge customers over email to make them aware of alternative payment options and perhaps avoid platform fees.

The change is being ushered in as Apple attempts to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by a group of U.S. developers in 2019 who took issue with the App Store's "profit-killing" commissions and fees.

In a bid to resolve the suit while "providing more flexibility and resources for small developers," Apple has clarified it will now allow devs to "use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app." Although a notable step, this doesn't mean developers will be able to integrate alternative payment options into apps themselves.

"As always, developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store. Users must consent to the communication and have the right to opt out," continued the company in a press release

Apple will also be expanding the number of price points available to developers for subscriptions, in-app purchases, and paid apps from fewer than 100 to over 500, and has committed to establishing a fund to assist U.S. developers who consistently earn under $1 million per annum across their entire portfolio. 

"Eligible developers must have earned $1 million or less through the U.S. storefront for all of their apps in every calendar year in which the developers had an account between June 4, 2015, and April 26, 2021 -- encompassing 99 percent of developers in the U.S.," said Apple, before promising to share more details in the future.

Beyond that, Apple has pledged to maintain the current structure of its App Store Small Business Program for the next three years. App Store Search will also be preserved in its current form -- meaning it will continue to be based on objective characteristics like downloads, star ratings, text relevance, and user behavior signals -- for the same length of time.

The changes will come into effect following court approval, and have been announced as Apple continues to trade blows with Epic over its decision to bring third-party payments to Fortnite on iOS (resulting in Apple pulling the title from sale) in a bid to defy the "App Store monopoly."

 

Related Jobs

Seismic Squirrel
Seismic Squirrel — Issaquah, Washington, United States
[08.26.21]
Tactical Systems Designer (Remote)
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.26.21]
AI Systems Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.26.21]
Senior Games Writer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.26.21]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image