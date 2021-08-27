Fallout 76 project lead departs Bethesda after 16 years

Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner has left Bethesda Game Studios after 16 years.

Gardiner, who announced their departure on Twitter, joined Bethesda in October 2005 and went on to work on some of the company's most popular titles including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Most recently, they spent over three years working as the project lead on Fallout 76. There's no indication as to where Gardiner is heading next, with the veteran developer explaining they'll be "taking some time to reflect" before making any plans.

"My time at Bethesda Game Studios has come to an end," wrote Gardiner on social media. "It has been an amazing ride, from producing the designers on Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Skyrim, to lead producer of Fallout 4, and finally project lead of Fallout 76. I will miss my co-workers and want to thank the amazing fans. Stay tuned."