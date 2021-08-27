Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 27, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 27, 2021
arrowPress Releases
August 27, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fallout 76 project lead departs Bethesda after 16 years

Fallout 76 project lead departs Bethesda after 16 years

August 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
August 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner has left Bethesda Game Studios after 16 years. 

Gardiner, who announced their departure on Twitter, joined Bethesda in October 2005 and went on to work on some of the company's most popular titles including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3Fallout 4, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Most recently, they spent over three years working as the project lead on Fallout 76. There's no indication as to where Gardiner is heading next, with the veteran developer explaining they'll be "taking some time to reflect" before making any plans.

"My time at Bethesda Game Studios has come to an end," wrote Gardiner on social media. "It has been an amazing ride, from producing the designers on OblivionFallout 3, and Skyrim, to lead producer of Fallout 4, and finally project lead of Fallout 76. I will miss my co-workers and want to thank the amazing fans. Stay tuned."

Related Jobs

Cesium
Cesium — PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, United States
[08.26.21]
Open Source JavaScript Software Developer
Cesium
Cesium — Remote, Pennsylvania, United States
[08.26.21]
Remote Software Developer
Seismic Squirrel
Seismic Squirrel — Issaquah, Washington, United States
[08.26.21]
Tactical Systems Designer (Remote)
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[08.26.21]
3D Software Developer: Game Tools and Pipeline


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image