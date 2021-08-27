Elden Ring rides high at the 2021 Gamescom Awards

Gamescom's annual award ceremony concluded with a slew of wins for Elden Ring, making Bandai Namco the top-performing publisher in the awards spread.

From Software's highly anticipated upcoming game took home the awards for Best Action Adventure Game, Best RPG, Best PlayStation Game, and Best of Gamescom. Bandai Namco secured the top spot at the awards by picking up the Best Simulation Awards for Park Beyond, and also a publisher-focused award for Best Lineup.

Ubisoft and Microsoft each picked up three awards for the games they're publishing. Ubisoft received recognition for Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, while Microsoft took home prizes for Halo Infinite and Age of Empires 4.

Here's a full list of all the awards handed out at the end of Gamescom:

Best Action Adventure Game: Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Best Action Game: Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

Best Family Game: Super Dungeon Maker (Rokaplay)

Best Indie Game: Lost In Random (Zoink Games/Thunderful, Electronic Arts)

Best RPG: Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Best Simulation: Park Beyond (Bandai Namco)

Best Sports Game: Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

Best Strategy Game: Age of Empires 4 (Microsoft)

Best Multiplayer Game: Halo Infinite (Microsoft)

Best Ongoing Game: Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Most Original Game: Dice Legacy (Ravenscourt)

Best Xbox Game: Halo Infinite (Microsoft)

Best Switch Game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft)

Best PlayStation Game: Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Best PC Game: Syberia: The World Before (Microids)

Best Announcement: Saints Row (Koch Media)

Best Trailer: Saints Row (Koch Media)

Best of Gamescom: Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Best Line-up: Bandai Namco

Voting is still underway for Best Streamer and Most Anticipated Game, which take votes from the public.