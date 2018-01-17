Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 17, 2018
Chat with the developers behind InnerSpace today at 3PM EST

January 17, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
As 2018 gets off to a roaring start, we're excited to kick things off talking to the indie developers at PolyKnight Games, who created the just-launched InnerSpace. While it shares a name with the 1987 Martin Short film, InnerSpace is less about being shrunk down and more about peacefully exploring an alien world using a rather meditative flight system. 

To learn more about the game's development (and discuss how you make these kinds of games without triggering motion sickness), we've invited the folks from PolyKnight Games to join us on the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EST. Be sure to ask your questions about everything from art, to music, to launching on the Switch! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

