FoxNext opens new studio to create story-driven titles

FoxNext Games has continued its expansion with the formation of San Francisco-based studio, Fogbank Entertainment.

The new opening will focus on the creation of narrative games, with FoxNext keen to develop a top-tier "interactive storytelling platform."

Former BioWare scribe Daniel Erickson, one of the lead writers behind Star Wars: The Old Republic, has been named studio director. He'll be assisted by executive producer Nathan Germick, who previously served as an executive producer and senior director of project management at Kabam.

"Fogbank is going to help us to develop an interactive storytelling platform that allows us to expand on Fox's catalog of entertainment while also developing new, unique fiction," said the company's president of studios, Aaron Loeb.

"Narrative and story-driven games continue to rank among the top grossing and most downloaded games across industry standards, and we're assembling a team of people dedicating to furthering the form."

This isn't the first time FoxNext has made headlines this year. Back in January the firm acquired Cold Iron Studios for an undisclosed fee, and tasked the team with creating a new console title based on its popular Alien movie franchise.