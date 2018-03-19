Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 19, 2018
Google Play is launching download-free instant games

March 19, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, Video, GDC

Google is working on a new feature for its Android-based Google Play store that lets players instantly play select mobile games right from the storefront without bothering with a hefty download first. 

Dubbed Google Play Instant, the feature aims to improve discovery, offer a more friction-free play option, and to boost the impact of social invites and marketing campaigns. 

Currently, Google Play Instant is out only as a closed beta, but developers can check out some games already using the option in the Google Play Store like Clash Royale and Words with Friends 2

On the developer side, Instant comes with notable extensions as well, including a higher APK size limit, progressive download support for executable code and game assets, and support for NDK and game engines using existing tool chains.

In the blog post explaining the new feature, Google also notes that the company is working with Unity and others to make building instant apps as painless as possible for developers in the future. 

Google Play Instant is slated to open up to more developers later this year. Until then, interested devs can apply for consideration or more information here

