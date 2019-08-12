Video: Achieving high-quality, low-cost skin textures in games

In this 2017 GDC talk, Square Enix's Adelle Bueno presents a workflow for character skin detail texturing that allows for a detailed representation of a variety of unique pore types without ruining your production schedule.

Bueno explained how this character workflow draws inspiration from production techniques already in regular use by environment teams, which require high quality on a relatively low memory budget.

She also walked through some key features of the process that deal with the unique nature of skin, enabling extreme close-ups of skin detail and significantly reducing artist sculpting time while still allowing the necessary control, flexibility, and creativity in the character texturing process.

It was a fascinating look at what can be done to streamline the process of creating lifelike virtual humans, so if you didn't see it live consider making time to watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

