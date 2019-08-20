Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 20, 2019
Microsoft has no plans to bring Xbox first-party exclusives to other consoles

Microsoft says that Xbox has no plans to bring its existing first-party exclusives to other consoles moving forward, though cross-platform play and progression remain on the table for “games with the right flexibility for developers to insure a fair and fun experience.”

That comment came as part of a larger statement sent to Gamasutra by Microsoft in wake of Xbox Game Studios-published Ori and the Blind Forest’s upcoming launch on Switch. In that statement, a Microsoft spokesperson clarified that existing agreements from newly acquired studios are being honored, but Microsoft-owned platforms will be the focus for any Xbox Game Studios teams.

“As these new studios transitioned in, we were aware of some existing commitments to other platforms and will honor them. However, going forward these new studios will focus on making games for our platforms,” reads the statement. “We have no plans to further expand our exclusive first-party games to other consoles. We continue to believe deeply in cross-play and progression of games with the right flexibility for developers to ensure a fair and fun experience.”

This latest statement adds a bit more color to earlier comments from Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who noted that any sort of non-Xbox launch would need to “make sense for the franchise.” With this latest Microsoft comment included however, it’s safe to say that any sort of Xbox Game Studios presence on competing consoles like the Switch or PlayStation 4 is the exception, and by no means the rule. 

