Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony's upcoming Xperia 5 phone supports the PS4's DualShock controller

Sony's upcoming Xperia 5 phone supports the PS4's DualShock controller

September 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 5, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Sony is adding support for the PlayStation 4’s wireless DualShock 4 controller into its upcoming mobile phone, the Xperia 5.

Xperia devices have previously supported the DualShock 4 for remote PlayStation 4 play, but last year's Xperia 1 launch came and went without official DualShock 4 support for playing games directly on the device.

A handful of other companies already produce controllers and attachments aimed at those who see their phone as their platform of choice as well, making that previous lack of support a curious omission. However, this recent Xperia 5 announcement came with news that DualShock support will be coming to the Xperia 1 down the line.

During a press conference on the new device, Sony senior executive vice president Shigeki Ishizuka specifically called out the fact that the Xperia 5 and 1’s new DualShock support will work with Epic Games’ multiplatform battle royale game Fortnite, and that Sony is also “excited to see the growing trend of esports evolving into the mobile space."

Related Jobs

Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Senior Concept Artist
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Lead Producer
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Senior Game Designer
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image