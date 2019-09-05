Sony's upcoming Xperia 5 phone supports the PS4's DualShock controller

Newsbrief: Sony is adding support for the PlayStation 4’s wireless DualShock 4 controller into its upcoming mobile phone, the Xperia 5.

Xperia devices have previously supported the DualShock 4 for remote PlayStation 4 play, but last year's Xperia 1 launch came and went without official DualShock 4 support for playing games directly on the device.

A handful of other companies already produce controllers and attachments aimed at those who see their phone as their platform of choice as well, making that previous lack of support a curious omission. However, this recent Xperia 5 announcement came with news that DualShock support will be coming to the Xperia 1 down the line.

During a press conference on the new device, Sony senior executive vice president Shigeki Ishizuka specifically called out the fact that the Xperia 5 and 1’s new DualShock support will work with Epic Games’ multiplatform battle royale game Fortnite, and that Sony is also “excited to see the growing trend of esports evolving into the mobile space."