Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 17, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 17, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 17, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to XRDC and see how augmented reality is reshaping how we shop!

Come to XRDC and see how augmented reality is reshaping how we shop!

September 17, 2019 | By Staff
September 17, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, XRDC

More than two million people have used Houzz's new augmented reality "View in My Room 3D" tool when buying products from the company, and at XRDC in San Francisco next month you'll get the lowdown on how it works and how people are using this new tech!

As part of the Enterprise track of talks at XRDC you'll learn all about it in "Integrating Home Shopping and AR for True Mass Market Impact: Houzz Case Study", a talk from Houzz exec Sally Huang about how Houzz built a useful, practical AR shopping tool for a mass market. 

Expect to walk away from this talk with lots of practical insights you can apply to your own work, including some best practices for releasing AR shopping tools, how AR tech like this can fit into your business and impact your bottom line, and what's next for mass market applications of AR in retail!

So if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now at a discounted rate! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[09.17.19]
Senior Sound Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Outsourcing Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.17.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image