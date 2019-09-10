Video: Building explosive 8-bit Nintendo eSports the Tetris World Championship way

In this 2019 GDC talk, Hitsparks Games' Chris Tang explores how the Classic Tetris World Championship format makes the most of Tetris for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

It was a fun, insightful session that highlighted how the CWTC (which has been running since 2010) makes the most of quirky killscreens, OCR technology, a passionate community low in toxicity and high in intellect, growing gaming events, and having an amazing role model for a champion.

Tang also pointed out some ways in which the CTWC's eSports culture reflects back positively to strengthen other Tetris communities and the value of the brand itself. It was an intriguing session to watch, so if you didn't get a chance to do so at GDC this year, make use of the fact that you can now do so for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

