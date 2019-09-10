Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Building explosive 8-bit Nintendo eSports the Tetris World Championship way

September 16, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC talk, Hitsparks Games' Chris Tang explores how the Classic Tetris World Championship format makes the most of Tetris for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

It was a fun, insightful session that highlighted how the CWTC (which has been running since 2010) makes the most of quirky killscreens, OCR technology, a passionate community low in toxicity and high in intellect, growing gaming events, and having an amazing role model for a champion.

Tang also pointed out some ways in which the CTWC's eSports culture reflects back positively to strengthen other Tetris communities and the value of the brand itself. It was an intriguing session to watch, so if you didn't get a chance to do so at GDC this year, make use of the fact that you can now do so for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

