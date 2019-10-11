Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Daybreak Games lays off multiple employees in company 'realignment'

Daybreak Games lays off multiple employees in company 'realignment'

October 11, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
October 11, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Update: A Daybreak representative has confirmed to Gamasutra that it has laid off multiple employees in a company "realignment." The statement reads as follows:

"We are taking steps to improve our business and to support our long-term vision for the existing franchises and development of new games. This will include a realignment of the company into separate franchise teams, which will allow us to highlight their expertise, better showcase the games they work on, and ultimately provide tailored experiences for our players. Unfortunately, some employees were impacted by this effort, and we’re doing what we can to support them during this challenging time."

The original story is below:

Several employees of San Diego-based studio Daybreak tweeted this evening that they have been laid off from the studio. 

Now-former employee Alex Hoffman and former H1Z1 technical director Josh Kriegshauser posted tweets this afternoon that appeared to indicate multiple employees were let go from the company. Former H1Z1 developer Adam Clegg also appeared to confirm the layoffs. 

Posters on Reddit appeared to indicate the layoffs hit the Planetside 2 and Planetside Arena teams in particular. Daybreak has been plagued by numerous layoffs and financial woes in the last year, having previously laid off 70 employees in December of 2018 and another batch of employees in August 2018

We've reached out to Daybreak for a statement, and will update this story when the studio responds. 

Update: More employees have begun posting that they've been laid off. 

Related Jobs

Take Two Interactive Software Inc.
Take Two Interactive Software Inc. — Westwood , Massachusetts, United States
[10.11.19]
Producer
Take Two Interactive Software Inc.
Take Two Interactive Software Inc. — Westwood , Massachusetts, United States
[10.11.19]
Cinematic Narrative Scripter
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.11.19]
Lead Level Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.11.19]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image