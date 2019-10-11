Daybreak Games lays off multiple employees in company 'realignment'

Update: A Daybreak representative has confirmed to Gamasutra that it has laid off multiple employees in a company "realignment." The statement reads as follows:

"We are taking steps to improve our business and to support our long-term vision for the existing franchises and development of new games. This will include a realignment of the company into separate franchise teams, which will allow us to highlight their expertise, better showcase the games they work on, and ultimately provide tailored experiences for our players. Unfortunately, some employees were impacted by this effort, and we’re doing what we can to support them during this challenging time."

The original story is below:

Several employees of San Diego-based studio Daybreak tweeted this evening that they have been laid off from the studio.

Now-former employee Alex Hoffman and former H1Z1 technical director Josh Kriegshauser posted tweets this afternoon that appeared to indicate multiple employees were let go from the company. Former H1Z1 developer Adam Clegg also appeared to confirm the layoffs.

Posters on Reddit appeared to indicate the layoffs hit the Planetside 2 and Planetside Arena teams in particular. Daybreak has been plagued by numerous layoffs and financial woes in the last year, having previously laid off 70 employees in December of 2018 and another batch of employees in August 2018.

We've reached out to Daybreak for a statement, and will update this story when the studio responds.

Update: More employees have begun posting that they've been laid off.